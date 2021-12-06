Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Insider Jason Karp Acquires 10,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) insider Jason Karp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jason Karp bought 10,000 shares of Qumu stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Qumu Co. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. The company had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

