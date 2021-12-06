Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Gerald Harvey Acquires 47,810 Shares

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Gerald Harvey bought 47,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.95 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of A$236,659.50 ($166,661.62).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Gerald Harvey 145,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.