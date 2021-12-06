Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

QTRHF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 24.53%.

QTRHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

