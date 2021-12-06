Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.