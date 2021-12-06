M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $246,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 412,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,886,731. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,667,171 shares of company stock valued at $395,648,211. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

