M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Prologis stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.42. 17,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.57. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $157.51. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

