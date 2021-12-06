Marotta Asset Management Sells 765 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. 8,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.