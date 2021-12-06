Marotta Asset Management Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF makes up 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,554,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period.

Shares of FLGB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.34. 114,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,629. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

