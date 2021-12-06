Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.55. 24,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,853. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

