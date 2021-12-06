Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 2,945 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.56 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68.

