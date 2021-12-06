2,696 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $361,214 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IIPR opened at $253.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.57 and a 200 day moving average of $227.94. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.87 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

