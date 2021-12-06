Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

