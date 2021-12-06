Truist Securities Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target to $23.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 1,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 185.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,051,000 after buying an additional 93,860 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.