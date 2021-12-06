Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $14.21 Million Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Magna International accounts for 1.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Magna International worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.