Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 120,100 The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,000. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,551. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

