Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of BIG opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

