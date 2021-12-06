Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post sales of $175.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $657.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.15.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

