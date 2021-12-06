Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

