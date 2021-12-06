Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $240.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average is $266.60. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

