Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

PAYX stock opened at $119.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

