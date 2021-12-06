Morgan Stanley Boosts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

FHN traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 188,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

