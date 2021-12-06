AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 401,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,359,000 after purchasing an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $118.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.