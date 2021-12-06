Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 9,452 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 87.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 168,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 65.6% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,780. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

