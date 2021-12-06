Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $83,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $627.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,307. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $611.78 and its 200 day moving average is $553.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

