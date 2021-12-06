Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently:

11/26/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $217.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $217.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.20. 51,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,244. The company has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.37 and a 200 day moving average of $208.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

