Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

11/26/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $217.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $217.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.20. 51,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.37 and its 200 day moving average is $208.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

