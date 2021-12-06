iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 392,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.