First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) is Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.36. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $108.79 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

