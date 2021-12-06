Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,068. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

