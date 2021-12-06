Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $113.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.14.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $845,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.36. 8,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

