Parkside Investments LLC Invests $214,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.96 on Monday, reaching $153.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,654. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.62.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

