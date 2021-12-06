Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.83

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 16222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $649.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 103.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

