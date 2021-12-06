Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.69

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 1956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.
TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
