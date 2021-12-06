Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.69

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 1956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

