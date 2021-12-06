NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.64

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,843 shares of company stock worth $1,701,942 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

