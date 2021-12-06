Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $162.65

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.65 and last traded at $163.18, with a volume of 6539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.18.

The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Coupa Software by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,284,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Coupa Software by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

