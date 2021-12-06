ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 250.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.61. The stock had a trading volume of 268,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,210. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $85.68 and a fifty-two week high of $145.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

