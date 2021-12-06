iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,887,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

