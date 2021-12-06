iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.91. 980,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,706,174. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

