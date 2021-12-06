iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

IWD stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.29. The stock had a trading volume of 94,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,874. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

