Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.24. 22,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,354. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.52.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

