Keep3rV1 Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $780.98 or 0.01601862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $156.20 million and approximately $95.95 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

