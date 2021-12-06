Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 75,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,311,387. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.08.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock valued at $419,922,138. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

