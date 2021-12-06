Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 29% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $624.80 million and $182.93 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00171932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00032880 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $273.61 or 0.00561200 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

