Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $384.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,756,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.27 and its 200-day moving average is $367.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

