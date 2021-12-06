Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,976. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

