Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.39 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

