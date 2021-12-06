Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.57. 4,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.29. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

