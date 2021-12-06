Red Wave Investments LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $140.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

