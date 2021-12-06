Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells C$1,152,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$14.62. 67,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,346. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1,614.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

