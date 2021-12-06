American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $154.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $157.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

